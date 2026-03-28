Nine injured as mini-van catches fire in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least nine people sustained burn injuries when fire broke out in a moving mini-van in Karachi on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in Karachi’s Khudadad Coloney. The affected persons were returning from a marriage ceremony when the fire erupted in the vehicle, injuring nine persons.

Rescue teams have shifted the affected persons to Civil Hospital Burns Ward. According to rescue sources, three girls and four women were among the injured.

According to police, the initial reports suggest that the fire erupted due to short-circuit. Further investigation is ongoing.

