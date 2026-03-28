Ishaq Dar, UN chief exchange views on evolving situation in West Asia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday spoke with Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres and exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and its implications for international peace and security.

In a post on X, he said, “I underscored that the UN remains indispensable to conflict prevention and resolution, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to diplomacy and dialogue as the only viable path to sustainable peace.”

“The Secretary General expressed appreciation and extended his full support for Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts in pursuit of peace and stability in the region,” he added.

