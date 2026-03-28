Iran-US war: Pakistan, Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian FMs to meet in Islamabad on March 29-30

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye will hold foreign ministers' level talks in Islamabad on March 29-30 to discuss ways to end the month-long war between Iran and United States.

The four-nation meeting will be chaired by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar.

According to sources, the meeting is being held in the context of ongoing war in the Middle East, with the aim of making diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States.

Sources say the talks are intended to promote peace and stability in the region and to reduce the risk of full-scale war.

Earlier on Friday, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he expected a direct US-Iran meeting in Pakistan "very soon", without revealing his source.

While Tehran has refused to admit to holding official talks with Washington, Iran has passed a response to US President Donald Trump's 15-point plan to end the war via Islamabad, according to an anonymous source cited by the Iranian Tasnim press agency.

Meanwhile, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Friday he believes Iran will hold talks with Washington "this week" to end the month-long war in the Middle East.

"We think there will be meetings this week, we're certainly hopeful for it," Witkoff told a business forum in Miami when asked about the Iran negotiations.

A senior Iranian official said on Friday that US attacks on Iran while simultaneously calling for talks were "intolerable," adding Tehran had yet to decide whether to respond to a US proposal due to attacks on industrial and nuclear infrastructure.

Iran's response to US proposals had originally been expected to be delivered on Friday or Saturday, the official added

