Hajj 2026: Religious Affairs Ministry ensures effective implementation of govt directives

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced the effective implementation of government directives aimed at facilitating Hajj pilgrims.

According to the spokesperson for Religious Affairs, in a major step to streamline arrangements, it has been decided that Hajj training, vaccination, and medicine packing facilities will be provided on the same day.

The process of training and vaccination will commence simultaneously from April 8 at 10 Haji camps across the country.

Attendance at designated Haji camps, as per the assigned schedule, has been made mandatory for all government-sponsored Hajj pilgrims.

Pilgrims are also required to follow their schedules on the Pak Hajj mobile application and attend their respective camps for training and vaccination accordingly.

During the training sessions, essential travel documents -- including tickets, visas, identification lockets, and luggage tags -- will also be distributed.

Pilgrims have been instructed to bring their original national identity card along with a computerized bank receipt bearing their photograph.

Additionally, dedicated counters of relevant banks will be set up at Haji camps to facilitate currency exchange services, the spokesperson added.

