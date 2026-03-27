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FM Ishaq Dar holds talks with Egypt Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aati

FM Ishaq Dar holds talks with Egypt Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aati
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Summary Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aati stress dialogue, patience, and cooperation to promote regional peace.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Egyptian counterpart Dr Badr Abdel-Aati to discuss the changing situation in the region.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, both leaders emphasized the importance of dialogue, patience, and joint efforts to promote peace and stability.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting ongoing initiatives for peace and prosperity and agreed to remain in close contact.

Also read: China supports Pakistan as mediator in US-Iran talks

Also, Pakistan and China have jointly reaffirmed their commitment to restoring peace and stability in the Middle East, emphasizing urgent diplomatic efforts to de-escalate ongoing conflicts in the region.

The understanding was reached during a telephonic conversation between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.

According to official statements, both leaders discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the region including the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

 

 

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Iran unrest Ishaq Dar Iran Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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