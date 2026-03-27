China supports Pakistan as mediator in US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and China have jointly reaffirmed their commitment to restoring peace and stability in the Middle East, emphasizing urgent diplomatic efforts to de-escalate ongoing conflicts in the region.

The understanding was reached during a telephonic conversation between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.

According to official statements, both leaders discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the region including the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

It was pleasure to speak today with my friend, His Excellency Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, on the evolving situation in the West Asia.



We reaffirmed the need to restore peace and… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) March 27, 2026

They agreed on the need to push for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of peace negotiations.

In a post shared on X, Dar stated that both sides underscored the importance of protecting civilians, ensuring the safety of key maritime routes, and adhering to the principles of the United Nations Charter.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in its readout of the call, highlighted that both countries would “jointly promote a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities,” while working to safeguard non-military targets and critical waterways.

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Particular concern was expressed over the security of navigation through strategic routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.

Wang Yi noted that initiating peace talks in the current environment would be challenging but stressed that such efforts are essential for restoring normal shipping operations and regional stability.

He also conveyed China’s appreciation for Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic engagement and expressed support for Islamabad’s role as a mediator.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, signaling a coordinated approach to easing tensions in a region facing heightened uncertainty.