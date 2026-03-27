Kuwait crown prince backs Pakistan's mediation push between US and Iran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a significant diplomatic development, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah has fully endorsed Pakistan’s efforts to mediate between the United States and Iran during a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

The call comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, with Pakistan positioning itself at the centre of backchannel diplomacy aimed at de-escalation. During the conversation, the prime minister briefed the Kuwaiti leadership on Islamabad’s ongoing diplomatic initiatives to help bring an end to the conflict in the region.

According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of recent attacks on Kuwait and expressed unwavering solidarity with the Gulf nation. He conveyed condolences over the loss of lives and extended prayers for the swift recovery of those injured.

The Kuwaiti crown prince acknowledged Pakistan’s support during the ongoing crisis and expressed appreciation for the prime minister’s leadership. He also thanked Islamabad for its diplomatic outreach and a recent letter of solidarity addressed to the Kuwaiti leadership.

The statement noted that Sheikh Sabah expressed his desire to visit Pakistan once the regional situation stabilises, signalling a willingness to further strengthen bilateral engagement.

Islamabad: 27 March 2026



Telephone call between the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince of Kuwait.



Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, today.



During… pic.twitter.com/HyuPoj3RfW — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) March 27, 2026

Kuwait’s endorsement comes as Pakistan intensifies efforts to facilitate indirect dialogue between United States and Iran. Officials have confirmed that communication between Washington and Tehran is continuing through structured message relays rather than direct negotiations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar recently stated that Pakistan is actively relaying messages between the two sides. He revealed that a 15-point framework proposed by the United States has been shared with Tehran and is currently under consideration.

Pakistan’s mediation efforts are being supported by Turkey and Egypt, both of which are playing complementary roles in facilitating communication. Islamabad has also emerged as a preferred venue for any potential initial engagement, according to regional diplomatic sources.

Military and diplomatic channels remain active

Senior officials indicate that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has played a central role in sustaining communication channels. He is reported to be in direct contact with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, relaying positions conveyed by the United States and facilitating feedback from Tehran.

Iranian officials are said to view Pakistan’s involvement favourably, citing its comparatively balanced stance during the crisis. Islamabad’s perceived neutrality and its ability to maintain working relations with both Washington and Tehran have contributed to its credibility as a mediator.

Diplomatic observers note that Pakistan’s growing role reflects a broader shift in regional dynamics, with multiple countries seeking to prevent further escalation through coordinated diplomatic channels.