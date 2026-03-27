Lahore Akbari Gate wall collapse kills five-year-old girl

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A tragic accident at Akbari Gate claimed the life of a five-year-old girl when a wall collapsed.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Ijaz visited the site and said that a rickshaw was parked near a drain at Akbari Gate, where the girl had climbed in.

At that moment, the drain’s wall suddenly collapsed, causing the rickshaw to fall into the drain. The girl, who was inside the rickshaw, fell into the drain and was killed.

He added that district administration teams immediately reached the scene to assess all aspects of the incident.