Forty years of serving Afghans not rewarded: Bugti

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Sarfraz Bugti, Chief Minister of Balochistan, has said that Afghanistan is a brotherly neighboring country and Pakistan has served Afghan people for the past four decades, but has not received an appropriate response.

Addressing a public gathering of Pakistan Peoples Party in Pishin, he appealed to Afghan nationals to stop violence in Pakistan and stated that under the leadership of Asim Munir, no one would be allowed to harm the country.

Bugti says resolving public issues provincial government's top priority

Referring to the killing of people by Israel in Iran, he condemned the actions and said Pakistan comes first for them. He also expressed happiness over declaring Pishin as a division and vowed to fulfill the needs of the province.

Sarfraz Bugti further said that the people of Balochistan desire peace and development, and contrary to doubts raised by some, he will continue to work across the province with dedication for education, health, and lasting peace.