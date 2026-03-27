Gilani hopes Pakistan can mediate US-Iran tensions

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman Senate, has expressed hope that Pakistan will succeed in mediating between the United States and Iran.

Speaking to the media, he said that playing a mediatory role between Iran and the United States would be a major achievement for Pakistan, as any conflict between the two could have negative impacts on the global economy.

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Yousaf Raza Gilani urged all political parties to remain united for the country’s stability and economic strength, adding that the matter of the release of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf falls within the jurisdiction of the judiciary.

The Senate Chairman also stated that propaganda is being spread regarding his official vehicle, clarifying that it was purchased in accordance with rules, and that government vehicles have also been provided to the opposition leader and others.