SC reconstitutes bench for PTI founder's review plea

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has reconstituted the bench set to hear the review petition filed by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regarding his right of defense in a defamation case filed by Shahbaz Sharif.

A new three-member bench, headed by Justice Hashim Khan Kakak, has been formed to hear the case on March 31.

Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim will also serve on the bench. Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb replaces Justice Ayesha Malik, who previously led the three-member bench.

Earlier, the PTI founder had approached the Supreme Court after the trial court curtailed his right of defense.

A three-member bench headed by former judge Mansoor Ali Shah had rejected his application. The PTI founder has now filed a review petition in the Supreme Court.