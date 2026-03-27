Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

KP CM Afridi public feedback feature to improve governance

KP CM Afridi public feedback feature to improve governance
Updated on

Summary Chief Minister Sohail Afridi launches public feedback feature for Right to Services Commission; digitization, awareness campaign aim to ensure timely delivery and accountability

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has launched a public feedback feature to strengthen the Right to Services Commission and ensure timely delivery of government services.

The initiative was announced during a high-level meeting of the commission chaired by the chief minister.

Afridi directed that the Right to Services and Right to Information commissions be made more effective and integrated with relevant departments.

He also called for rapid digitization of the commission and a comprehensive public awareness campaign to keep citizens informed about available services.

Emphasizing accountability, Afridi stated that delays in service delivery would be treated as a serious offense and urged the removal of administrative obstacles to ensure immediate action on complaints.

The meeting approved the appointment of commissioners and outlined plans to expand the commission’s scope.

Currently, 14 departments provide 80 notified services, with 15 additional departments expected to add 89 more services. Citizens can now submit complaints via the Dastak platform, mobile app, email, phone, or WhatsApp.

According to the briefing, 742 complaints were resolved in 2025—a 150% increase compared to 2024—and public outreach grew from 69,100 to 478,054. Eight departments faced action due to delays in service provision.
 

Browse Topics
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan

Related News

Punjab to observe Earth Hour on March 28, Maryam urges public participation
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts KP, Gilgit-Baltistan
Matric exams begin in Lahore with 285,000 candidates
IHC sets March 31 hearing in 190m pounds case against Imran Khan
Featured

Matric exams begin in Lahore with 285,000 candidates

Iranian military says 800 US troops killed, 17 bases destroyed

India's Jaishankar faces backlash over undiplomatic remarks on Pakistan amid US-Iran mediation

Top leadership meets as Iran war disrupts oil supplies and drives energy crisis

At least 217 children have been killed in the US-Israeli war on Iran