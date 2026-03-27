KP CM Afridi public feedback feature to improve governance

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has launched a public feedback feature to strengthen the Right to Services Commission and ensure timely delivery of government services.

The initiative was announced during a high-level meeting of the commission chaired by the chief minister.

Afridi directed that the Right to Services and Right to Information commissions be made more effective and integrated with relevant departments.

He also called for rapid digitization of the commission and a comprehensive public awareness campaign to keep citizens informed about available services.

Emphasizing accountability, Afridi stated that delays in service delivery would be treated as a serious offense and urged the removal of administrative obstacles to ensure immediate action on complaints.

The meeting approved the appointment of commissioners and outlined plans to expand the commission’s scope.

Currently, 14 departments provide 80 notified services, with 15 additional departments expected to add 89 more services. Citizens can now submit complaints via the Dastak platform, mobile app, email, phone, or WhatsApp.

According to the briefing, 742 complaints were resolved in 2025—a 150% increase compared to 2024—and public outreach grew from 69,100 to 478,054. Eight departments faced action due to delays in service provision.

