Matric exams begin in Lahore with 285,000 candidates

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Matriculation annual examinations have officially begun in Lahore, with a total of 285,000 candidates participating.

On the first day of exams, papers of Arabic, Geography, and Pakistan Studies are being conducted. A total of 880 examination centers have been established across the city to facilitate candidates.

According to officials, in order to ensure transparency in the examination process, 26 centers will be monitored through CCTV cameras, while Section 144 has been imposed at all examination centers.

Under strict security arrangements, no irrelevant person will be allowed to enter the examination centers, while candidates will only be permitted entry after complete identification.