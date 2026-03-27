Israel airstrikes hit areas around Pakistan embassy in Tehran

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Israel carried out airstrikes in areas around Pakistan embassy and residence of Pakistan ambassador in Iranian capital in Iran on Thursday night. All diplomatic staff members remained safe in the airstrikes.

Explosions rocked areas near the Embassy of Pakistan and the residence of Pakistan's ambassador Muddasir Tipu in Tehran, as the Iranian capital continued to endure sustained aerial bombardment now in its 27th day.

Sources stated that heavy bombing took place in both areas at around 8:00 PM; however, neither the Pakistani Embassy nor the ambassador’s residence suffered any damage.

The explosions occurred at a time while Islamabad, alongside Türkiye and Egypt, is actively engaged in shuttle diplomacy aimed at brokering a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Ambassador Mudassir Tipu continues to perform his duties as usual in Tehran along with around 20 diplomatic staff members.

A senior diplomat said that loud explosions were heard and the staff were understandably shaken, but all personnel are safe and continue to carry out their duties despite the dangerous environment.

The strikes near the Pakistani embassy came at a moment of heightened diplomatic activity. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that the United States and Iran are conducting indirect talks through Pakistan, with messages being transmitted by Islamabad. Dar described the process bluntly: "Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward."

Pakistan, Türkiye and Egypt have been engaged in what officials described as "active back-channel diplomacy" involving US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The three countries have been carrying out what one official called "quiet communication" to help restore peace, positioning themselves as key intermediaries and leveraging their respective relationships with both sides.

