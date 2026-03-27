Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Zhob, surrounding areas

ZHOB (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Zhob and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Zhob due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 110 kilometres southeast of Zhob at the depth of 12 kilometres. The local administration and rescue agencies are closely monitoring the situation.

