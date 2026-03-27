PM visits Sherry Rehman's residence to condole death of her daughter

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on Thursday and visited the residence of Senator Sherry Rehman to offer condolences over the demise of her daughter, Marvi Malik.

The prime minister expressed deep grief and extended heartfelt sympathies to Sherry Rehman and her family. He also offered prayers for the departed soul, praying Allah Almighty to grant her the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

“Losing a young child is an unbearable grief for parents,” the prime minister said, adding that there are no words to adequately describe the pain of such a loss. He prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family in this difficult time.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present on the occasion.

