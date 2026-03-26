PM Shehbaz meets MQM delegation, agrees to revisit local government constitutional amendments

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The details of the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a MQM delegation have emerged.

The discussion, which lasted 30-35 minutes, focused on strengthening local government powers.

PM Shehbaz assured that Nihal Hashmi would lead efforts inclusively. The MQM delegation requested that Article 140A be included in the 28th constitutional amendment to provide constitutional protection to local bodies.

At the meeting, the prime minister instructed that constitutional amendments for a empowered local government system be redrafted. Both parties agreed to develop a consensus and roadmap for introducing and passing the amendments.

According to sources, the MQM delegation will meet the prime minister again next week in Islamabad for a detailed discussion.

MQM leaders also expressed concerns that during the 27th amendment, opposition from the Pakistan Peoples Party had prevented constitutional protection for local government powers, emphasizing the need for safeguards now.