Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Al-Malki praises Pakistan's responsible diplomacy amid Iran-related Gulf attacks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki praised Pakistan’s responsible stance and consistent diplomatic efforts, highlighting the country’s positive role in promoting regional peace.

Addressing recent concerns, he described Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries as alarming acts of unjustified aggression targeting residential areas, airports, and civilian infrastructure. He emphasized that these attacks violate international law and pose risks extending to the Strait of Hormuz, impacting global interests, economic stability, and energy security.

The ambassador noted that the threat is not merely regional but a global humanitarian issue affecting people’s lives and development rights. He stressed that regional stability is a shared responsibility, calling for respect for international law to safeguard the future.

He further commended Pakistan’s actions as reflective of efforts to peacefully resolve crises, underlining the country’s constructive role in strengthening regional security and stability.