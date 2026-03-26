PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on one day visit

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on a one-day visit, according to sources.

He was received at the airbase by Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The Chief Secretary of Sindh and Inspector General Javed Alam Odho were also present on the occasion.

Following his arrival, the prime minister departed for the residence of Sherry Rehman, where he will offer condolences and prayers over the passing of her daughter.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit the Governor House to congratulate Governor Nihal Hashmi.