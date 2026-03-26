Middle East tensions disrupt flights as dozens cancelled across Pakistan

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Ongoing tensions in the Middle East have severely disrupted international flight operations from Pakistan, with dozens of flights cancelled across major airports over the past 48 hours.

According to aviation sources, a total of 84 two-way flights to and from various Middle Eastern destinations were cancelled during this period, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

At Jinnah International Airport, 22 flights to destinations including Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran and Iraq were cancelled over two days.

Similarly, Islamabad International Airport saw 10 flights affected to cities such as Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait and Muscat, while 14 flights from Allama Iqbal International Airport to Kuwait, Doha, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi were cancelled.

At Bacha Khan International Airport, 24 flights to multiple destinations including Doha, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Iran, Iraq, Dubai and Abu Dhabi were called off. Meanwhile, six flights from Multan and 10 from Sialkot were also cancelled.

In contrast, flight operations at Faisalabad International Airport continued as normal. Authorities noted gradual improvement in flight restoration for Middle Eastern routes from Islamabad and Lahore.

Sources further revealed that over the past 27 days, a total of 2,252 flights from Pakistan to the Middle East have been cancelled, intensifying travel difficulties for passengers.

Meanwhile, SalamAir has issued a fresh travel advisory, suspending flights to Iran, Iraq and Lebanon until 30 April. The airline has also cancelled flights to Kuwait, Sharjah and Doha until 15 April, citing passenger safety as its top priority.