Prime Minister Shehbaz discusses Middle East with President Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday to discuss important matters, including the situation in the Middle East.

The meeting took place at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, said sources.

The prime minister briefed President Zardari on the regional situation and mediation-related matters. Discussions were also held on national security as well as the country’s economic and political situation.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the country’s political leadership and senior military and government officials has been convened at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, where major decisions are expected. President Asif Zardari will preside over the meeting.

The meeting will review the overall national situation and national strategy. Discussions will be taken on austerity policies and measures to reduce expenditures, as well as consultations on the fair distribution of resources between the federal government and the provinces. Proposals regarding federal support and financial assistance to the provinces may also be considered.

The meeting will also deliberate on a joint course of action to address national security challenges, along with measures for economic stability and fiscal discipline.