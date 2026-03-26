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Dar speaks with Turkish FM, reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to regional peace

Dar speaks with Turkish FM, reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to regional peace
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Summary Deputy PM Ishaq Dar discussed regional developments with Turkey’s FM Hakan Fidan, emphasizing diplomacy, peace, and stability; both agreed to stay in close contact

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the latest regional developments.

The deputy PM underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic efforts for de-escalation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional stability, Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday. 

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact.

Separately, DPM Dar spoke with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. The two counterparts discussed the prevailing regional situation and underscored the urgent need for de-escalation.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting all efforts in the interest of regional peace and stability.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact on evolving developments.

 

 

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