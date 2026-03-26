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Matric annual exams to begin tomorrow in Punjab

Matric annual exams to begin tomorrow in Punjab
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Summary Security measures include surveillance of 26 centers via CCTV cameras.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The annual matriculation exams in Punjab are set to begin tomorrow, with 14 exam centers in Lahore designated as sensitive, officials said on Thursday.

According to sources, the sensitive centers in Lahore include Government N.D. Islamia High School Achhra, Government High School Barki, Government Science College Barki, Government High School Atoki Awan, Government High School Jalomor, Chohung, Maraka Quarter, and Sher Shah Colony.

In addition, four centers in Kasur, seven in Sheikhupura, and one in Nankana Sahib have also been marked as sensitive.

The exams will start on March 27, with the first papers covering Arabic, Commercial Geography, and History. Approximately 250,000 candidates are expected to appear across 880 exam centers in the province.

Security measures include surveillance of 26 centers via CCTV cameras, enforcement of Section 144, and strict entry restrictions allowing only registered candidates with valid identification. Unauthorized persons will not be allowed to enter the exam premises.

The last matric exam is scheduled for April 16, covering Punjabi and Islamic History, while 9th-grade exams will begin on April 17.
 

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