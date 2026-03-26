PM Shehbaz briefs Malaysian counterpart on diplomatic efforts for US-Iran negotiations

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday received a telephone call from his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and briefed him on the latest diplomatic efforts, including discussions with leaders of Gulf countries and Iran, to bring the US and Iran to the negotiating table.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders exchanged Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and prayed for the unity and progress of Muslim Ummah.

The prime minister conveyed his deep appreciation to the Malaysian Prime Minister for his strong message of support for Pakistan’s leadership and endorsement of Pakistan-led mediation efforts to end the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

While appreciating the prime minister for his outstanding leadership, the Malaysian prime minister also apprised him of his own conversations with various world leaders, wherein he had also emphasized the immediate need to end the Middle East war. He offered Malaysia’s full support to Pakistan’s peace efforts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Anwar Ibrahim and assured him that Pakistan would continue its sincere and genuine efforts in de-escalating the prevailing situation in the region. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ibrahim, in a video statement, welcomed Pakistan’s “timely and constructive” offer to host dialogue between the United States and Iran.

“Pakistan’s relationships with the relevant parties, and its standing as a credible voice in the Muslim world, place it in a strong position to help create the conditions for meaningful negotiations,” he said.

He assured Malaysia’s support for the initiative and encouraged the United States and Iran to respond in the spirit in which it was offered.

“I note with cautious hope the signals, however incomplete, that suggest some space for diplomacy may still exist. That space should be treated with the seriousness it deserves.”

Ibrahim said that in recent days, he had held discussions with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan and other partners to better understand the situation and to advocate for de-escalation.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Malaysia Mohamad Hasan.

The two leaders discussed recent regional and international developments of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to address ongoing challenges.