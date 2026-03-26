35 Pakistani universities feature in QS Rankings 2026

(Web Desk) - A total of 35 Pakistani universities have secured positions in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, released recently.

Out of these, 31 are public-sector institutions, while four belong to the private sector, highlighting the leading contribution of government universities in research output and global academic presence.

Among public universities, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) stood out in engineering & technology, ranking within the 201–250 band, while its computer science placement falls in the 201–300 range.

Similarly, Quaid-i-Azam University retained a strong standing in natural sciences (201–250) and also ranked between 250–400 in fields like physics and environmental sciences.

The University of the Punjab appeared across multiple disciplines, including business, social sciences, and agriculture, with rankings mostly ranging between 201 and 400 globally.

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore also performed well in engineering subjects, largely within the 251–400 bracket, reinforcing its position in technical education.

Other notable public institutions include Comsats University Islamabad (Computer Science 201–250, Engineering 251–300), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (top 200 globally in Agriculture & Forestry), and the University of Karachi (Chemistry and Biological Sciences 301–400).

Universities such as GCU Lahore, BZU, IUB, University of Peshawar, University of Sindh, University of Balochistan, and UVAS Lahore also secured rankings across various disciplines, mostly within the 301–500 range.

In the private sector, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) led in business and management, ranking between 101–150, making it one of the top-performing Pakistani institutions in any subject.

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA Karachi) followed with rankings in business and economics within the 151–250 band.

The Aga Khan University maintained its strong reputation in medicine (201–250) and also featured in life sciences, while Habib University made a limited appearance in select social science fields, generally in the 400+ range.

In total, Pakistani universities recorded around 180 subject entries, with agriculture & forestry emerging as a key strength, including at least one institution in the global top 200. Business education also showed solid performance, particularly within the 100–200 range.

However, most universities remain clustered in the 201–400 bands, reflecting moderate competitiveness on the global stage.

The QS subject rankings are based on indicators such as academic reputation, employer perception, research citations, and international collaboration, making them one of the most respected global benchmarks for evaluating university performance.

