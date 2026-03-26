Two terrorists eliminated in Tank CTD operation

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Tank district eliminated two most wanted terrorists on Wednesday.

CTD conducted a major operation in the limits of Sheikh Awtar, Gomal Police Station, Tank District, with the aim of immediately eliminating the most wanted terrorists in the area and ensuring the safety of the public.

A CTD statement said that during the operation, the terrorists opened fire on the CTD team upon encountering them and the exchange of fire continued for about 40 minutes.

After the firing stopped, two of the most wanted terrorists of the TTP Mushtaq Group, Imdadullah and Toqir, were found dead during the search operation.

Two Kalashnikovs, six magazines, cartridges and two bandoliers were recovered from the slain terrorists.

The CTD said that the slain terrorists Imdadullah and Tauqirgarh Aslam were involved in an IED attack, in which five policemen were martyred, as well as in the hostage-taking of policemen at Government Girls Middle School Rori and the IED attack on a police van in Kanodi Patan, in which two policemen were martyred.

It was further reported that the slain terrorists were also involved in the attack on a police mobile on Dera Tank Road, the attack on a judges' convoy on Tank Road, the target killing of Head Constable Aziz, and the kidnapping and martyrdom of Constable Rehan.