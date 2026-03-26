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Those spreading chaos not to be tolerated: Abid Sher Ali

Those spreading chaos not to be tolerated: Abid Sher Ali
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Summary Says the world is appreciating Pakistan's role in the ongoing Iran issue

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Senior PML-N leader and Senator Abid Sher Ali said there is a clear message for those who have an agenda of chaos in the country, adding the government will no longer tolerate them.

While holding a press conference here on Wednesday, Senator Abid Sher Ali said that the world is appreciating Pakistan's role in the ongoing Iran issue, and the Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the federal government deserve credit for this.

Abid Sher Ali said that today Pakistan is playing the role of a mediator, adding, “At one time, Pakistan was called a country of terrorism, today we are being called a mediator.”

He said that some elements are trying to spread chaos in Pakistan. “Arif Ijakia is an Indian agent and PTI founder's sons met him with the help of Zulfi Bukhari. Arif Ijakia lobbies against Pakistan. These are the people who were calling Pakistan as Sri Lanka,” the PML-N leader said.

He said today Pakistan is moving towards a stable destination, and today's political and military leadership has a role to play in this regard.
 

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