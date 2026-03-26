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Pakistan, EU discuss regional, global security environment

Pakistan, EU discuss regional, global security environment
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Summary Views were exchanged on the evolving regional and global security environment

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan Raimundas Karoblis called on the Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

The Minister underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its longstanding partnership with the European Union and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening engagement across diverse sectors, said a press release issued here.

Views were also exchanged on the evolving regional and global security environment. Both sides agreed on the need to maintain continued dialogue and cooperation to address shared challenges.

 

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Khawaja Asif European Union (EU) Pakistan

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