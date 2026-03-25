Punjab schools to reopen from April 1, says education minister

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced that schools across Punjab will reopen from April 1.

In a statement issued from Lahore, the minister confirmed that all educational institutions in the province will resume regular classes from the start of the new month.

He also clarified that no decision had been made earlier regarding an extension in school holidays, dismissing circulating rumours on the matter.

Rana Sikandar Hayat urged the public to avoid paying attention to fake news and rely only on official announcements.