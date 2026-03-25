Pakistan Navy hosts Chinese warship as Sea Guardian 2026 drills commence

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Navy has formally welcomed the People’s Liberation Army Navy Ship Daqing for its participation in the fourth iteration of the bilateral naval exercise Sea Guardian, which is scheduled to run from 25 March to 2 April 2026.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the visiting Chinese warship was received with a ceremonial welcome upon arrival, reflecting longstanding naval traditions. Pakistan Navy vessels escorted the ship into port with what officials described as “traditional zeal”, underscoring the significance attached to the exercise by both sides.

The arrival of Daqing marks the operational commencement of Sea Guardian 2026, a recurring joint exercise designed to deepen maritime cooperation between Pakistan and China. The drills form part of broader defence engagement between the two countries and are seen as a key platform for advancing naval coordination and operational synergy.

Sea Guardian 2026

Sea Guardian 2026 will feature an extensive programme of both harbour and sea-phase activities, aimed at enhancing professional skills and interoperability between the two navies. Harbour phase engagements include subject matter expert discussions and a seminar involving young officers, focusing on contemporary maritime security challenges and evolving operational doctrines.

The sea phase will see the participating units engage in a series of coordinated manoeuvres and operational drills. These include gunnery firings, joint patrols, and a range of maritime security operations designed to simulate real-world scenarios. Such exercises are intended to improve tactical coordination, communication, and response capabilities in complex maritime environments.

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 25 March 2026#Pakistan Navy extends a warm welcome to People’s Liberation Army (Navy) Ship DAQING (#China) for its participation in the 4th iteration of bilateral exercise SEA GUARDIAN, scheduled from 25 March to 2 April 2026. Upon arrival, PLA(N) Ship DAQING… pic.twitter.com/3vVTSSSeII — Pakistan Armed Forces News (@PakistanFauj) March 25, 2026

Officials stated that the structured interaction between personnel from both navies will allow for the exchange of expertise and best practices, further strengthening professional ties. The inclusion of academic and strategic discussions alongside operational drills reflects a comprehensive approach to naval collaboration.

The Sea Guardian series has emerged as a significant component of Pakistan-China defence cooperation, symbolising the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries. The exercise is widely viewed as a demonstration of their shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region’s maritime domain.

ISPR noted that the ongoing drills are expected to further enhance bilateral relations by fostering mutual understanding and coordination at both operational and strategic levels. The exercise also contributes to broader efforts aimed at ensuring a secure and stable maritime environment, particularly in key regional sea lanes.