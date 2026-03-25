Ayaz Shaukat resigns as Islamabad advocate general

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Summary Ayaz Shaukat resigns as Advocate General Islamabad, submits resignation to President Zardari, citing government’s appointment of Social Media Authority chairman and his fulfilled duties.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ayaz Shaukat has resigned from his position as Advocate General Islamabad.
He has submitted his resignation to President Asif Ali Zardari.
Ayaz Shaukat stated that the government has appointed a Chairman of the Social Media Authority. He added that he made sincere efforts to fulfill the responsibilities of Advocate General Islamabad with honesty and dedication.