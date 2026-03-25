Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Ayaz Shaukat resigns as Islamabad advocate general

Ayaz Shaukat resigns as Islamabad advocate general
Updated on

Summary Ayaz Shaukat resigns as Advocate General Islamabad, submits resignation to President Zardari, citing government’s appointment of Social Media Authority chairman and his fulfilled duties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ayaz Shaukat has resigned from his position as Advocate General Islamabad.

He has submitted his resignation to President Asif Ali Zardari.

Ayaz Shaukat stated that the government has appointed a Chairman of the Social Media Authority. He added that he made sincere efforts to fulfill the responsibilities of Advocate General Islamabad with honesty and dedication.

 

Browse Topics
President Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

PM Shehbaz reviews plan to boost food exports to Gulf states
PM Shehbaz meets Bilawal to discuss regional tensions, national security
At UN rights body, Pakistan says Kashmir not a narrative but legal reality
LHC moved against Rs200 per litre hike in high-octane price
Featured

Iran rejects Trump's negotiation claims, warns against any pressure

Sindh considers to impose smart lockdown to deal with energy crisis

Who is Mohammad Baqer Zolghadr, Iran's new chief of top security council

China's 15th Five-Year Plan signals 4.5-5% growth while expanding Pakistan partnership

PM Shehbaz assures Iran President Pezeshkian of playing constructive role in ongoing crisis