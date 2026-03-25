LHC moved against Rs200 per litre hike in high-octane price

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the notification of a Rs200 per litre increase in high-octane fuel prices.

The miscellaneous application names the Federal Government of Pakistan and OGRA as respondents.

It argues that the levy on high-octane fuel used in luxury vehicles has been increased from Rs100 to Rs300 per litre.

The petitioner stated that the price hike does not align with international market trends and warned that the increase would trigger a new wave of inflation.

The plea requested the court to seek details of the petroleum pricing formula and taxes, and to direct the government to stop further arbitrary increases in fuel prices.

It may be noted that some petrol stations are selling high-octane for Rs590 a litre and some at Rs610 per litre.