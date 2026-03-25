Sindh govt takes major measures to conserve fuel, supports federal decisions

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh Government has announced multiple key austerity measures, emphasizing full compliance with any federal decisions to curb fuel shortages.

Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Sindh government is implementing federal directives and taking additional steps to manage the current situation effectively.

Considering the present circumstances, the Sindh cabinet decided not to draw salaries for three months, and implemented a work-from-home policy on Fridays to save fuel.

Memon emphasized that the provincial government will fully cooperate with federal decisions, including any potential lockdowns, to ensure energy conservation and public safety.

To prevent fuel and energy shortages, a large number of official vehicles have been grounded. Measures are being taken to save fuel and curb possible price hikes.

Public transport improvements have also been announced to maximize citizen convenience.

The minister urged citizens to work from home if possible, stressing that fuel conservation is a collective responsibility.

He noted that all decisions aim to control prices and ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies.