Dar, EU vice president exchange view on regional developments

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Summary Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and EU VP Kaja Kallas discussed regional and global developments, stressing de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy, and agreed to stay in close contact.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar spoke with European Union High Representative/Vice President Kaja Kallas.
The two exchanged views on recent regional and international developments. DPM/FM emphasized the importance of de-escalation, underscoring that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential for maintaining peace and stability.
They agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation.