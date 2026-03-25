Pakistan condemns life sentence awarded by Indian court to Kashmiri leader Aasiya Andrabi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected the awarding of a life imprisonment sentence to Aasiya Andrabi, a prominent Kashmiri political leader, along with the harsh 30-year prison sentences imposed on her two associates, Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen, by a Delhi court under the draconian law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The verdict constitutes a grave miscarriage of justice and reflects the continuing suppression of fundamental rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Pakistan views this decision as part of a broader pattern of politically motivated prosecutions aimed at silencing dissenting voices and intimidating those advocating the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people. The sentencing raises serious concerns regarding due process, judicial independence, and adherence to international human rights obligations.”

Aasiya Andrabi has long been a vocal advocate for the Kashmir cause. Her conviction and harsh sentencing underscore the shrinking space for political expression and civil liberties in IIOJK.

The FO said Pakistan believed that such actions further exacerbate tensions and undermined prospects for peace and stability in South Asia.

Pakistan urged the international community, including the United Nations and global human rights organisations, to take immediate notice of this development and to hold India accountable for its actions in IIOJK.

It called for the protection of the political, social, and human rights of the Kashmiri people, including the right to freedom of expression and a fair trial.

“Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for self-determination, as enshrined in relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions,” read the statement.

