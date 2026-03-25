Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Life sentence for Asiya Andrabi is an attempt to Silence Kashmiri leadership: Mushaal Mullick

Life sentence for Asiya Andrabi is an attempt to Silence Kashmiri leadership: Mushaal Mullick
Updated on

Summary Mushaal Mullick calls Asiya Andrabi’s life sentence a conspiracy to silence Kashmiri leadership, terming it an attack on self-determination and urging the world to break its silence.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mushaal Mullick, wife of Yasin Malik, has said that awarding life imprisonment to Asiya Andrabi is an attempt to silence the voice of Kashmiri leadership.

Reacting to the recent decision of an Indian court in her video message, Mushaal Mullick stated that the verdict is not justice but a well-planned conspiracy.

She said sentencing Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment is aimed at suppressing Kashmiri leadership and such decisions are against the principles of justice.

She further said that the freedom struggle is being crushed through controversial laws, adding that this is not just punishment of a few individuals but an attack on the entire nation’s right to self-determination.

She warned that the silence of the international community will also be considered part of oppression.

According to her, this is not a decision but an act of strangling the voice of a nation.

She said the Indian court has not delivered justice but announced oppression, adding that it is not just Asiya Andrabi being punished but the hopes of Kashmir that have been imprisoned.

She questioned how speaking the truth has become a crime and what kind of system this is.

She added that the conspiracy to silence Kashmiri leadership is at its peak and every voice behind bars has turned into a cry for freedom.

Mushaal Mullick further said these are not punishments but stains on the face of humanity. She added that the pain of Kashmir is increasing and questioned why the world remains silent.

She said justice has been killed and only silence remains, warning that if the world does not speak today, history will remember it as complicit.

Browse Topics
Occupied Kashmir Pakistan

Related News

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional situation amid rising tensions
Karachi weather likely to turn pleasant as light rain, drizzle expected today
Clerics from Pakistan, Afghanistan call for ceasefire extension until Eidul Azha
PMD predicts rain, windstorm in several parts of country
Featured

Iran rejects Trump's negotiation claims, warns against any pressure

Sindh considers to impose smart lockdown to deal with energy crisis

Who is Mohammad Baqer Zolghadr, Iran's new chief of top security council

China's 15th Five-Year Plan signals 4.5-5% growth while expanding Pakistan partnership

PM Shehbaz assures Iran President Pezeshkian of playing constructive role in ongoing crisis