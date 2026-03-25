Life sentence for Asiya Andrabi is an attempt to Silence Kashmiri leadership: Mushaal Mullick

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mushaal Mullick, wife of Yasin Malik, has said that awarding life imprisonment to Asiya Andrabi is an attempt to silence the voice of Kashmiri leadership.

Reacting to the recent decision of an Indian court in her video message, Mushaal Mullick stated that the verdict is not justice but a well-planned conspiracy.

She said sentencing Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment is aimed at suppressing Kashmiri leadership and such decisions are against the principles of justice.

She further said that the freedom struggle is being crushed through controversial laws, adding that this is not just punishment of a few individuals but an attack on the entire nation’s right to self-determination.

She warned that the silence of the international community will also be considered part of oppression.

According to her, this is not a decision but an act of strangling the voice of a nation.

She said the Indian court has not delivered justice but announced oppression, adding that it is not just Asiya Andrabi being punished but the hopes of Kashmir that have been imprisoned.

She questioned how speaking the truth has become a crime and what kind of system this is.

She added that the conspiracy to silence Kashmiri leadership is at its peak and every voice behind bars has turned into a cry for freedom.

Mushaal Mullick further said these are not punishments but stains on the face of humanity. She added that the pain of Kashmir is increasing and questioned why the world remains silent.

She said justice has been killed and only silence remains, warning that if the world does not speak today, history will remember it as complicit.