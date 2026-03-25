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Clerics from Pakistan, Afghanistan call for ceasefire extension until Eidul Azha

Clerics from Pakistan, Afghanistan call for ceasefire extension until Eidul Azha
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Summary The scholars urged both Islamabad and Kabul to extend the ceasefire period until Eidul Azha to ensure stability in the region.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Religious scholars from Pakistan and Afghanistan have jointly appealed to authorities on both sides to extend the truce, originally announced for Eidul Fitr, until Eidul Azha.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, 11 clerics from each country emphasised the need for continued restraint and dialogue amid Pak-Afghan conflict. They described their initiative as a sincere effort to promote a peaceful and lasting resolution to tensions between the two neighbors.

The scholars urged both Islamabad and Kabul to extend the ceasefire period until Eidul Azha to ensure a peaceful environment for religious observances, particularly the upcoming Hajj season.

They further stated that their efforts would go beyond this appeal, involving diplomatic and social initiatives aimed at achieving a mutually acceptable solution to longstanding disputes. The clerics expressed hope that such steps could pave the way for long-term stability and harmony in the region.

The ceasefire was earlier announced on March 18 by Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, just days before Eidul Fitr. According to the government, the decision followed consultations and requests from friendly Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey.

The pause in military operations, part of Pakistan’s ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, remained in effect from the night of March 18–19 until March 23–24. The operation had been launched in response to cross-border firing involving the Afghan Taliban.
 

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Pak-Afghan tensions

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