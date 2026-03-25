Ishaq Dar, British High Commissioner discuss evolving regional situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - British High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed the evolving regional situation.

During the meeting, the deputy prime minister underscored that diplomacy and dialogue remained the only viable path forward, emphasizing the urgent need for early resolution of the conflict.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a key meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad, where both sides engaged in an extensive exchange of views on bilateral relations and pressing regional and global developments.

The meeting underscored the enduring strength of the Pakistan-China relationship, widely described as an “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”, as both sides revisited areas of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration.

During the discussions, both officials examined the broader regional landscape, including rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics and shifting global conditions. Particular attention was given to rising tensions in the Middle East, with Dar stressing the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation.

