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Sindh considers to impose smart lockdown to deal with energy crisis

Sindh considers to impose smart lockdown to deal with energy crisis
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Summary Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that if the war prolongs, energy problems will increase. He said that we need to conserve fuel and take measures to avoid energy crisis.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government is considering to impose smart lockdown in the province to tackle the energy crisis which resulted from the ongoing US-Israel-Iran was.

Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that if the war prolongs, energy problems will increase. As the world is in a state of conflict, we need to conserve fuel and take measures to avoid energy crisis.

He further stated that the Sindh government has reduced fuel supply to 60 percent of Sindh government vehicles.
 

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