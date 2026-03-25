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Pakistan Railways earns record Rs 480m revenue during Eid holidays

Pakistan Railways earns record Rs 480m revenue during Eid holidays
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Summary According to official data, the department earned Rs 110 million on the first day of Eid, followed by Rs 170 million on the second day, and over Rs 200 million on the third day.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Railways has reported a record-breaking revenue of Rs 480 million from passenger trains during the three days of Eid, reflecting a significant surge in travel activity across the country.

According to official data, the department earned Rs 110 million on the first day of Eid, followed by Rs 170 million on the second day, and over Rs 200 million on the third day.

However, Pakistan Railways generated a total of over Rs 1 billion in revenue from passenger trains over the past week.

Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi attributed the record earnings to effective policies and improved operational strategies. He congratulated the railway administration on achieving this milestone, calling it a positive indicator of institutional progress.

The minister also emphasized the need to further enhance passenger facilities, stating that providing better services remains a top priority. “Improved amenities and a strong railway track infrastructure are the fundamental rights of passengers, and we are actively working on both fronts,” he said.

Highlighting future development plans, Abbasi announced that the railway track from Karachi to Rohri would be fully upgraded within the next three years, aiming to ensure safer and more efficient travel for passengers.
 

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