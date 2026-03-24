Pakistan, China agree to deepen cooperation amid evolving regional and global challenges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a key meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad, where both sides engaged in an extensive exchange of views on bilateral relations and pressing regional and global developments.

The meeting underscored the enduring strength of the Pakistan-China relationship, widely described as an “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”, as both sides revisited areas of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration.

During the discussions, both officials examined the broader regional landscape, including rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics and shifting global conditions. Particular attention was given to rising tensions in the Middle East, with Dar stressing the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation.

He emphasised that peaceful negotiations remain the most viable path forward, reiterating Pakistan’s consistent position in favour of de-escalation and conflict resolution through diplomatic channels. The exchange reflected shared concerns over instability in key regions and its potential impact on global peace and economic security.

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Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to promote peace and stability not only within the region but beyond, highlighting Islamabad’s commitment to constructive engagement on international platforms. The talks also covered a range of bilateral priorities, including security cooperation, economic connectivity, and efforts to further strengthen trade and investment ties.

Both sides explored avenues to enhance cooperation under existing frameworks, reflecting the depth and diversity of the partnership. The dialogue also touched upon practical steps to bolster economic linkages and reinforce coordination in areas of shared strategic interest.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to maintain close communication and regular consultations on issues of common concern. Both sides agreed that sustained engagement would be essential in navigating complex regional challenges and advancing shared objectives.

The interaction took place against the backdrop of long-standing strategic ties between Pakistan and China, with a continued focus on regional stability, mutual cooperation, and coordinated responses to emerging global developments.