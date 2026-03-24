Pakistan offers to host peace talks to end US-Israeli war on Iran

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Pakistan has expressed readiness to host peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as the US-Israeli war on Iran enters its fourth week.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war.

In a statement posted on X, the Prime Minister said, “Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.” He emphasised that negotiations are essential for both regional and global stability.

Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 24, 2026

The offer follows a series of developments in the conflict. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that threats to bomb Iranian power plants were being postponed after “very good and productive” talks had taken place. Trump indicated that discussions had begun on Sunday and continued into Monday, with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner involved. The US President described the conversations as part of efforts to reach a “complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East.”

Contrasting reports emerged from Tehran. Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament and interlocutor for Iran, denied that any formal talks had occurred, describing suggestions otherwise as “fake news.”

The conflict began on 28 February, when US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran following a breakdown in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme. According to mediators in Oman, some progress had been made, though tensions escalated as a result of the military strikes. Since then, Iran has retaliated by targeting countries hosting US bases, attacking Gulf energy infrastructure, and effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial conduit for a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks come after a recent telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Both leaders agreed to continue Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace. Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed that the country is prepared to host negotiations, provided that both the US and Iran consent.

Reports suggest that US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, could represent the United States in potential talks scheduled to take place in Islamabad next week. The Pakistani government has reiterated that hosting meaningful negotiations would be a matter of national pride and is prepared to facilitate discussions aimed at a comprehensive resolution of the crisis.