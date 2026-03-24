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No decision on extension of school holidays, Punjab minister clarifies

No decision on extension of school holidays, Punjab minister clarifies
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Summary Punjab, school holidays, fake news, Rana Sikandar Hayat, education policy, misinformation, Pakistan news

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has clarified that no decision has been made regarding the extension of school holidays, dismissing circulating reports as false.

In a statement issued from the provincial capital, he urged the public to remain cautious about rumours and misinformation spreading on social media and in the media.

He rejected unverified claims about an extension in holidays, emphasising that no official announcement has been made. Parents, students, and teachers have been advised to rely only on verified information from official government sources.

The minister also noted that similar rumours had circulated during the winter vacation period, which were repeatedly denied as false.

 

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