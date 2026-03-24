Lahore launches stray dog crackdown after child death

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Following the death of a young girl due to a dog bite, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has activated its dog-catching squad on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Ali Ijaz.

The squad, led by MO Regulation Kashif Jaleel, is conducting continuous field operations across various tehsils. Officials stated that the team remained active even during Eid ul-Fitr holidays to ensure public safety.

According to the district administration, more than 150 stray dogs have been captured during the operations. However, an attack on the squad left one staff member injured, requiring eight stitches. A case has been registered regarding the incident.

The Deputy Commissioner has further directed authorities to intensify the campaign against stray dogs in all tehsils and ensure immediate response to public complaints, especially those received via helpline and social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the district administration has urged citizens to report stray dog complaints by calling the helpline 0800-112233 or contacting the Metropolitan Corporation through its social media pages.