PM Shehbaz chairs crucial meeting on Iran crisis amid reports of Pakistan-hosted talks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting of the country’s political and military leadership on Monday to deliberate on the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, particularly the escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

According to sources, the meeting brought together key civil and military figures, including Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir, along with senior government officials. The participants reviewed the regional security landscape in detail, focusing on the implications of the ongoing crisis for Pakistan and the wider region.

The discussions centred on the volatile situation in the Middle East, where tensions have intensified in recent days. Officials assessed potential scenarios arising from the confrontation involving Iran, United States and Israel, and their possible impact on regional peace and global stability.

Sources indicated that the meeting also reviewed developments related to potential diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation. In particular, deliberations reportedly included ongoing or proposed negotiations concerning the conflict, which may take place under Pakistan’s facilitation. While no official confirmation has been issued, the prospect of Pakistan hosting talks to help ease tensions was part of the broader discussion.

Participants examined the broader implications of instability in the Middle East, especially in terms of economic and energy security. Pakistan, which relies significantly on imported energy, is closely monitoring developments that could disrupt global oil supplies or trigger price volatility.

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The meeting also explored the domestic impact of the crisis, with officials assessing preparedness measures in the event of further escalation. Energy concerns, including supply continuity and pricing pressures, were discussed as part of a wider review of the country’s economic resilience under shifting geopolitical conditions.

Separately, sources revealed that PM Shehbaz is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari later in the evening. The meeting is expected to cover the same range of issues, including the Iran-related tensions, the broader Middle Eastern situation, and Pakistan’s internal energy challenges.

The consultation between the two leaders is also likely to focus on aligning the government’s response with coalition partners. Sources suggested that the evolving security situation and Pakistan’s prospective course of action will be discussed in detail, with an emphasis on maintaining political consensus during a period of heightened regional uncertainty.

Officials further indicated that the leadership aims to keep allied political parties informed about ongoing developments. The consultations are expected to address both immediate security concerns and longer-term strategic considerations as Pakistan navigates a complex and rapidly shifting geopolitical environment.