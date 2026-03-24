FIA stops over 8,000 travelers in 2025 under integrated watchlist system

Islamabad (Adeel Warraich) - Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Wing intercepted 8,149 passengers at airports and border crossings throughout 2025 after their names were flagged on the country’s consolidated “Stop List,” according to an official report.

The Stop List serves as a comprehensive travel control mechanism, combining multiple watchlists maintained by the FIA, the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, and the Ministry of Interior & Narcotics Control to restrict the movement of individuals involved in legal, criminal, or security-related matters.

Officials stated that individuals are placed on these lists either on the request of law enforcement agencies or through court orders, typically due to suspected involvement in unlawful activities or ongoing investigations. Depending on the case, authorities may either prevent such individuals from leaving Pakistan or intercept them upon arrival for further action.

A category-wise breakdown of the data reveals that the majority of cases—6,833—fell under the Black List or Passport Control List (PCL), making it the most dominant enforcement category. Other interceptions included 828 individuals on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), 269 cases involving lost passports, 116 individuals on the Exit Control List (ECL), 88 cases linked to INTERPOL Red Notices, and 15 cases of stolen passports.

Following interception, all individuals were handed over to the respective departments or agencies that had originally placed them on the watchlists. These authorities then proceed with legal action, criminal investigations, or administrative measures as required under the law.

The figures highlight Pakistan’s expanding reliance on integrated border control systems and inter-agency coordination to monitor and regulate cross-border movement. Security experts note that such mechanisms play a crucial role in curbing crimes such as human trafficking, identity fraud, and financial offenses, while also facilitating cooperation with international law enforcement bodies like INTERPOL.

With more than 8,000 interventions recorded in a single year, the FIA’s enforcement of the Stop List underscores a strengthened national security framework and a growing emphasis on data-driven immigration control. Officials indicate that further improvements in digital tracking and coordination could enhance the system’s efficiency in the years ahead.