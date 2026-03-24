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CM Maryam vows to defeat TB for healthier Punjab

CM Maryam vows to defeat TB for healthier Punjab
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Summary Maryam Nawaz vows to eliminate TB in Punjab, stressing awareness and timely treatment. Free medicines for TB, hepatitis and heart patients to continue at doorstep

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in a special message on World Tuberculosis Day, said that winning the fight against tuberculosis is essential for a healthy Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz reiterated her commitment to continue efforts for the elimination of Tuberculosis and emphasized the importance of treatment and public awareness regarding the disease.

She stated that the provincial government is determined to completely eradicate tuberculosis, adding that defeating TB is crucial for ensuring a healthy Punjab.

She highlighted that timely diagnosis and effective treatment can save the lives of patients suffering from the disease.

She further said that a program to deliver free medicines at the doorstep for patients of TB, hepatitis and heart diseases is ongoing, adding that free medicines will be provided to TB patients across Punjab.

 

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