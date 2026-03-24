Keep petroleum price burden minimal: President Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari has directed that public relief be prioritized in economic policies.

President Asif Ali Zardari met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and other ministers, during which law and order and the economic situation were discussed.

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On the occasion, President Zardari emphasized that public relief should be given priority in economic policymaking and instructed that the burden of petroleum product prices be kept to a minimum so that maximum facilitation can be provided to the common man.