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PTI senior leaders oppose task force for Imran Khan's release

PTI senior leaders oppose task force for Imran Khan's release
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Summary PTI senior leaders oppose forming a task force for Imran Khan’s release, urging negotiations instead. They warn protests or a march on Islamabad could harm the party.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) -  Several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have opposed the formation of a task force for the release of party founder Imran Khan.
According to party sources, the senior leadership has conveyed its viewpoint to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi.

Sources stated that both Pakistan and the world are currently passing through a difficult period, and instead of forming a task force, the option of negotiations should be adopted.

The senior leadership further advised that if an attempt is made to march towards Islamabad this time, the party could face serious damage.

The leadership said that choosing the path of protest in the current situation would not be a wise decision.

They added that the role of a task force would ultimately revolve around protests, and under present circumstances, protests are not suitable for party workers.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi had already announced on April 19 the formation of a task force for the release of the party founder.

 

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IMRAN KHAN PTI Pakistan Politics

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