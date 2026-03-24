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PM Shehbaz assures Iran President Pezeshkian of playing constructive role in ongoing crisis

PM Shehbaz assures Iran President Pezeshkian of playing constructive role in ongoing crisis
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Summary Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed solidarity with the brave Iranian people in light of the ongoing tensions and as a neighbouring brotherly country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured the Iranian leadership that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace in the region.

The prime minister had a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and extended greetings to him and the people on Eid-ul-Fitr and Nowruz.

The Iranian president warmly reciprocated his sentiments and conveyed good wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed solidarity with the brave Iranian people in light of the ongoing tensions and as a neighbouring brotherly country. He also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives.

The prime minister said he prayed for the speedy recovery and well-being of the injured and affected, and expressed deep concern over the situation in the Gulf region. In view of this serious situation, he emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue, and a return to diplomacy among all neighboring countries.

He stated that differences should be resolved through peaceful means. He stressed the importance of unity and solidarity within the Muslim Ummah, which is especially needed at this time.

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